China central bank aims to keep liquidity ample, yuan stable

China's central bank said it will use a number of monetary policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample and increase market-based interest rate reform to keep the yuan roughly stable, Reuters reports.

Though structural changes in China's economic and financial sectors have shown some progress, external uncertainties and unstable factors are increasing, the People's Bank of China said after a quarterly meeting about monetary policy.

Reaffirmed stance that monetary policy should neither be too loose or too tight.

Said it will keep M2 and social financing growth in line with nominal gross domestic product growth.

The yuan is little changed at $0.1454 against the U.S. dollar.

