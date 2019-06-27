Ford ramps up profitability push in Europe

Ford (NYSE:F) is expected to eliminate 12K jobs in Europe by 2020 in a bid to return the business to profitability through a new European operating model.

The automaker is closing plants in the United Kingdom, France and Russia operating as wholly-owned facilities or through joint ventures. Shift reductions will also take place at assembly plants in Germany and Spain.

"We are grateful for the ongoing consultations with our works councils, trade union partners and elected representatives. Together, we are moving forward and focused on building a long-term sustainable future for our business in Europe," says Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley.