Too far too fast? Bitcoin crumbles

Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) breathtaking rally took a major pause over the past 12 hours, with the price plunging from more than $13.5K all the way to $11.2K. A modest bounce over the past hour has brought the price back to barely above $12K.

Hodlers will note Bitcoin remains on track for its best quarterly performance since the heady days of 2017, and the price volatility is reminiscent of other major bull periods.

Ether (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD) are also suffering large declines today.