Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration

Deutsche Bank raises its Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT from $220 to $230 and keeps a Buy rating. The firm reiterates Facebook as its top large-cap internet pick.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley sees "several levers for the shares to move higher over the near and medium term" and raises his earnings expectations for 2019 and 2020.

The analyst recommends adding positions ahead of the Q2 preview season.

Facebook is expected to report earnings on July 30. Consensus estimates have revenue of $16.5B with $1.85 EPS.

Facebook shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $188.48.

FB has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.