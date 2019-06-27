ConAgra Foods down 9% on earnings miss

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports net sales growth of 32.9% in Q4, due to acquisition of Pinnacle, the divestitures of the Wesson oil business and the Canadian Del Monte business, and the sale of the Trenton facility.

Organic net sales down 0.7%, primarily driven by a 1.2% elasticity-driven volume decline.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $746M (7.1%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $687M (-0.6%); International: $193M (-7.4%); Foodservice: $231M (-12.6%); Pinnacle: $757M.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 210 bps to 27.1%.

FY2020 Guidance: Organic net sales: +1% to +1.5%; Net sales: +13.5% to +14%; Adjusted operating margin rate: +16.2% to +16.8%; Adjusted net interest expense: ~$505M; Average diluted shares: ~488M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $2.08 to $2.18; Adjusted Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Free cash flow: ~$1B.

CAG -9% premarket.

Previously: ConAgra Brands EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (June 27)