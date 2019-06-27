ImmunoGen reboots operations after mirvetuximab soravtansine flop

Aimed at extending is cash runway while it conducts another Phase 3 trial for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) mirvetuximab soravtansine, ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will restructure its business, including the termination of 220 employees.

Based on FDA feedback, the new Phase 3 study will assess mirvetuximab soravtansine in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients whose tumors express high levels of folate receptor alpha (FRα). The trial should launch by year-end with topline data available in H1 2022. The first Phase 3, FORWARD I, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The FORWARD II study will continue as planned as will development of IMGN632 with Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Development of IMGC936, in collaboration with MacroGenics, will proceed as well as a next-generation anti-FRα ADC.

Development of IMGN779 will be stopped as will all other research activities. The remaining portfolio and platform technologies will be monetized via out-licensing or asset sales.

The company expects to record a one-time charge of ~$16.4M this quarter related to the employee terminations.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss its plans.