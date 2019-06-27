KB Home +7.1% as Q2 beats, Buckingham upgrades

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) jumps 7.1% in premarket trading of 37,330 shares after fiscal Q2 earnings beat the average analysts' estimate and Buckingham Research analyst Megan Talbott McGrath upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

Raised price target to $30 from $27; average PT is $26.13.

McGrath's rating agrees with Quant rating of Bullish, contrasts with the sell-side average rating of Hold (2 Buy, 3 Outperform, 11 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, KB Home has risen 21% vs. consumer discretionary sector median performance of 4.0%.