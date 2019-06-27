MoneyGram International +8% after striking new credit agreements

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) rallies after the company enters into both a first lien credit agreement and second lien credit agreement with Bank of America.

The new agreements provide for a first lien secured three-year revolving credit facility of $35M, a first lien secured four-year term loan facility of $645M and a second lien secured five-year term loan facility of $245M.

MoneyGram says it successfully extended and/or repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness under its old credit facility.