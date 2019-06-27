Walgreens Boots Alliance FQ3 earnings down 24%, ytd cash flow down 41%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) fiscal Q3 results ($M): Sales: 34,591 (+0.7%).

Net income: 1,025 (-23.6%); non-GAAP net income: 1,338 (-12.1%); EPS: 1.13 (-16.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.47 (-3.9%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): 3,215 (-41.0%).

Q3 cash flow ops was $2B.

Retail pharmacy USA sales up 2.3% to $26.5B. Pharmacy sales up 4.3%. Prescriptions up 1.9% to 290.7M.

Retail sales down 2.9%.

Operating income down 20.6%.

Fiscal 2019 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: down $0.06.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

