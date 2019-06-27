Alcoa submits 'final offer' for Quebec smelter labor contract

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) threatens to idle the Aluminerie de Bécancour smelter in Quebec if workers do not sign what it says is its final labor contract offer after 18 months of talks.

The smelter, which is 75% owned by Alcoa and 25% by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), has been operating at reduced capacity since January 2018, when union workers were locked out after rejecting a proposed contract for hourly employees.

The companies say the final contract offer is valid until July 5, and they will fully curtail the smelter if the deal is not accepted.

At full capacity, the plant could produce 413K mt/year of aluminum, but the figure has been cut back by about one-sixth, Bloomberg reports.