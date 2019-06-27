Morgan Stanley starts Chart Industries at Overweight

Assigning the stock a $90 price target, analyst Connor Lynagh expects a "coming wave" of LNG export facility investment decisions to drive strong orders for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) over the next several years.

He also projects the company could realize $600M of order intake from "Big LNG" projects over the next two years, saying upside could exist to that estimate if certain U.S. projects go forward.

While SA Authors' Rating also points to a Bullish view on GTLS, the stock's Quant Rating is Neutral.