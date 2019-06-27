Food sector on watch after soft earnings

Another rough day could be setting up for the packaged food sector after Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) McCormick (NYSE:MKC) both disappointed with their earnings reports. Analysts are pointing in general to weakness with operating profit with food companies. Yesterday, it was General Mills setting a negative tone and contributing to a 1.2% drop for the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Premarket movers: Conagra Brands -7.1% , McCormick -3.1% , B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) -2.6% , Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) -1.4% , J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) -1.1% , Kellogg (NYSE:K) -1.0% , General Mills (NYSE:GIS) -1.0% , Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) -0.8% .