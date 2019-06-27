Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) falls 1.6% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Joshua Shanker cuts his recommendation on the stock to sell from hold, noting that the company is struggling to earn a 10% ROE.

Boosts price target to $55 from $53; average price target $56.77.

WRB's private investments in recent years have increased book value more quickly than its operations generate; "however, we cannot value these returns as an annuity," Shanker writes.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating of Hold (1 Outperform, 6 Hold, 3 Underperform, 2 Sell) previously.

W.R. Berkley has risen 35% in the past six months vs. financial sector median performance of +7.7%.