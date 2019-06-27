Lynas extends loan facility with Japanese backers

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says it signed a 10-year loan extension on improved terms with its long-time Japanese backers, increasing its commitment to supply rare earths to Japanese industrial customers.

The extension to 2030 to repay $147M will help Lynas follow through on its 2025 expansion plans, allowing the rare earths producer to accumulate significant cash flows from operations.

Lynas promises to supply as much as 7,200 mt/year until 2038, doubling the supply priority for Japan from the previous agreement which covered the period to 2025.