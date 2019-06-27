Veritas Farms makes infrastructure improvements

Veritas Farms (OTCQB:VFRM) has made several improvements to its farming infrastructure and operations at its Colorado farm that are expected to increase overall hemp flower production by up to five times for the current 2019 outdoor planting season.

The changes include amending fields with Organic Materials Review Institute certified products and implementing subsurface irrigation, thereby improving the overall health and quality of the soil, and help increase the cannabinoid, terpene content as well as floral yield.

The Company will be planting four highly productive proprietary varieties of hemp.