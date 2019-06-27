Frontline sized up after strong run

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flashing Very Bullish, while SA Authors hold a Bearish stance and the sell-side consensus is Hold.
Meanwhile, Millennium International Management has increased its short position in Frontline (FRO) despite what's been a good run, according to Bloomberg.
Frontline has been an outperformer in the broad shipping sector, up 41% YTD and 33% higher over the last 52 weeks. The one-year performance for Frontline is the best for any shipping stock with a market cap of over $50M. Shares of FRO are up 2.1% in the premarket session on volume of over 8K.
