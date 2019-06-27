U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Atlantic Coast Pipeline appeal

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and the U.S. Department of Justice ask the Supreme Court to overturn a decision that stopped the company from building the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline across the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

In December, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a permit that allowed the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail on National Forest land because the court said the Forest Service lacks authority to grant pipeline rights-of-way across the trail on federal land.

Noting that 56 pipelines already exist across the Appalachian Trail, Dominion says the decision could turn the Trail into a 2,200-mile barrier separating resource-rich areas to its west from consumers to its east.

"We believe the [Supreme] Court may view this as an issue of national importance," says Josh Price, senior analyst at Height Capital Markets, adding "if the court declines to take up the case or upholds the ruling, we anticipate [Atlantic Coast] owners may cancel the projects."

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the 600-mile, 1.5 Bcf/day project.