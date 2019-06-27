NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) +32% as FDA OKs Dova's Doptelet for low blood platelets in ITP patients.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +21% as preliminary analysis from Phase 2 study achieves primary endpoint.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) +19% to refile Fintepla NDA next quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) +18% as Rosenblatt sees tariff upside.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) +17% on buying Scotiabank's Puerto Rico operations, USVI branches.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +16% on in-licenses gene therapy for Parkinson's.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +10% on confirm accelerated approval pathway available for licensure of NanoFlu.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) +8% after striking new credit agreements.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +7% on Q2 results.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) +6% on exclusive license rights to the CAR T-cell product therapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) +5% .