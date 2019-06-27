FactSet -4.9% as Goldman cuts to Sell on revenue outlook

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) is 4.9% lower as analysts process a beat-and-raise in its fiscal Q3 results, including a downgrade at Goldman Sachs, which sees a rich valuation coming out of the December market lows.

Despite a boosted forecast from the company, the firm expects a "pressured client spending environment to result in structurally lower revenue growth." It's cut its rating to Sell from a previous Neutral.

It's trimmed its price target to $246 from $253, implying 15% downside.

Sell-side analysts rate the stock a Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.