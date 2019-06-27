Atossa's topical endoxifen shows positive action in mid-stage study; shares up 29% premarket

Nano cap Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is up 29% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive results from a 90-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing daily 20 mg doses of topical Z Endoxifen on mammographic breast density (MBD).

The primary objective was to determine the change in breast density after treatment with topical Endoxifen for up to six months aimed at informing the optimal sample size for a Phase 3 trial.

MBD was reduced by an average of 14.3% in the treatment group compared to placebo (p=0.02). About 70% of patients receiving the 20 mg dose experienced reductions in MBD.

The company says the safety profile was similar to control but 72 participants developed skin rashes and local irritation and did not complete the full six months of dosing.

Atossa believes that the ultimate value proposition of topical Exdoxifen is reducing the number of women who may develop estrogen-dependent breast cancer.