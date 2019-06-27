Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade

Goldman Sachs takes Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) down to a Sell rating from Neutral and sets a price target of $30 off lower EPS estimates.

"Ongoing comp headwinds in full line and off price stores are compounded in FY19 by EBIT headwinds from ongoing strategic investments and the opening of the company's 7-floor flagship in NYC," warns GS.

While the Quant Rating on Nordstrom is also flashing Very Bearish, SA authors are collectively Bullish on the department store stock.