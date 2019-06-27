GMS down ~3% on Q4 earnings miss

GMS (NYSE:GMS) slips 2.6% in pre-market as Q4 results came in below expectations; however the company reported higher sales of $780.1M, +22.7% Y/Y with organic sales up 7% as a result of higher volumes and pricing improvement across all product groups.

Wallboard sales increased 15.1% to $322.3M; Ceilings sales expanded 17.4% to $112.2M; Steel framing sales was up 16.3% to $124.5M; and Other product sales jumped 44% to $221.1M.

Gross margin of 32.9% improved 50bps due to contributions from the Titan acquisition, favorable price-cost dynamics and mix; adjusted EBITDA margin reached 9.4%, up 150bps .

Posted cash provided by operating activities of $88.2M, and free cash flow of $82.8M.

Net leverage decreased to 3.6x sequentially.

During the quarter, the Company acquired one business and completed four greenfield openings.

