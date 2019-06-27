Credit Suisse sees Tesla as niche player

Credit Suisse starts off coverage on Tesla (TSLA +0.2% ) with an Underperform rating on its view that the EV automaker will be a niche automaker in comparison to Volkswagen.

"Both Tesla and VW are treating the EV push as existential, yet they come from different positions. Tesla is a small newcomer to an industry with high barriers to entry. VW is the definition of an incumbent, selling more vehicles than any other automaker including 40x Tesla's deliveries in 2018," notes analyst Dan Levy.

While the firm's position isn't anything groundbreaking, it arrives to the sell-side party without any previous baggage.

CS assigns a probability-weighted price target of $189 to Tesla.