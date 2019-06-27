Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence

Denver and Providence, R.I., are the next two cities to get Verizon's (VZ +0.2% ) 5G Ultra Wideband service.

The company turned on its network in parts of Denver today, and will turn it on for parts of Providence on Monday.

Customers can tap those networks with one of four 5G-capable smartphones, Verizon notes (the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or the moto z3 or z4 when combined with the 5G moto mod).

It says customers should expect typical download speed of 450 Mbps, peaking above 1.5 Gbps, and latency less than 30 ms.

Verizon is turning on the UWB network in more than 30 U.S. cities this year.