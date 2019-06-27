Boeing weighs on Dow as investors sort mixed messages on trade

Stocks start mostly positive as investors weigh conflicting U.S.-China trade reports in front of the G-20 summit; Dow flat, S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

The South China Morning Post indicated overnight that the U.S. and China had reached a trade truce to continue talks, but the Wall Street Journal followed up with a report indicating that China's Pres. Xi will lay out a set of conditions to Pres. Trump that would need to be fulfilled to advance talks.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7% .

In the U.S., Boeing ( -2.6% ) opens lower after saying the FAA asked it to address a specific risk that its software patch for the 737 MAX does not currently address.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, real estate ( +0.8% ), communication services ( +0.5% ) and financials ( +0.5% ) lead the broader market higher, while energy ( -0.1% ) is the only group in the red so far.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.75% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.04%; U.S. Dollar Index unchanged at 96.23.