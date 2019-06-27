Boeing weighs on Dow as investors sort mixed messages on trade

Stocks start mostly positive as investors weigh conflicting U.S.-China trade reports in front of the G-20 summit; Dow flat, S&P +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
The South China Morning Post indicated overnight that the U.S. and China had reached a trade truce to continue talks, but the Wall Street Journal followed up with a report indicating that China's Pres. Xi will lay out a set of conditions to Pres. Trump that would need to be fulfilled to advance talks.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7%.
In the U.S., Boeing (-2.6%) opens lower after saying the FAA asked it to address a specific risk that its software patch for the 737 MAX does not currently address.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, real estate (+0.8%), communication services (+0.5%) and financials (+0.5%) lead the broader market higher, while energy (-0.1%) is the only group in the red so far.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.75% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.04%; U.S. Dollar Index unchanged at 96.23.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $59.43/bbl.
