FCC probing whether Sinclair misled it in Tribune deal push - WSJ

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1.5%) faces heavy fines or even lost licenses as the FCC probes whether the company misled its regulator during a failed bid for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), The Wall Street Journal reports.
In a letter, the panel says it's looking into whether Sinclair “engaged in misrepresentation and/or lack of candor” as it pursued the takeover.
A positive determination there could lead to a hearing, which could then lead to rare but extreme measures.
“This is not new,” Sinclair says in response, confirming an "ongoing discussion" with the FCC.
