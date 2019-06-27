Howard Hughes hires bankers to explore options; shares +16%

Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) soars 16% after CNBC reports that the company has hired bankers Centerview Partners to explore alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

Attributes people familiar with the situation.

Bankers are also exploring joint ventures or spinoffs.

Aims to finish the review process by the end of the summer.

People familiar with the board's thinking say it's not clear if the business is well-suited as a publicly traded company; it's not a REIT like most other real estate companies and has a diverse collection of assets that doesn't lend itself to recurring and predictable cash flows real estate investors may be looking for, CNBC reports.

HHC has fallen 2.2% in the past six months vs. an 18% increase for the S&P 500.