Apogee Enterprises +11% on Q1 earnings beats; reaffirms FY20 guidance

Apogee Enterprises (APOG +11% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 5.6% Y/Y to $355.4M. Sales by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $180.52M (+1% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $100.29M (+30% Y/Y); Architectural Services $65.15M (-8% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $21.56M (+2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 22.8%; and operating margin declined slightly by 5 bps to 6.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $34.14M (-3.8% Y/Y); and margin declined by 93 bps to 9.6%.

SG&A expenses were $57.93M (-1.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 16.3% down by 115 bps.

Net cash used by operating activities for the quarter was $9.74M, compared to cash provided $25.34M a year ago.

Architectural Framing Systems backlog was at $407M (-0.5% Y/Y); and Architectural Services backlog was at $483M (+8.8% Y/Y).

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $28.96M as of June 1, 2019.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenue growth 1% to 3%; operating margin 8.2% to 8.6%; EPS $3 to $3.2; tax rate of ~24.5%; and capex of $60M to $65M.

