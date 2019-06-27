Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.73% for the week ending June 27, 2019, down 11 basis points from 3.84% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.55% a year ago.

Through late June, home purchase applications improved by five percentage points compared to the previous month," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "In the near-term, we expect the housing market to continue to improve from both a sales and price perspective.”

15-year FRM averages 3.16% vs. 3.25% in the previous week and 4.04% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.39% vs. 3.48% in the previous week and 3.87% a year ago.