Shaw Communications -3% post Q3 results

Shaw Communications (SJR -3% ) reports Q3 revenues of C$1.32B (+2.3% Y/Y).

Wireless service revenue increased by 22% Y/Y to C$178M over the comparable period due to the growing penetration of Big Gig data plans.

Wireless equipment revenue decreased by 9% Y/Y to C$73M as a higher proportion of customers elected the Bring Your Own Device option.

ABPU grew ~6.2% Y/Y to C$42.30 and Wireless ARPU grew 2.2% Y/Y to C$38.36.

Operating margin before restructuring costs and amortization declined 170 bps to 40%.

The Company continues to focus on improving its customer experience through the deployment of 700 MHz spectrum, resulting in an 18 bps reduction Y/Y in postpaid customer churn to a record low 1.18%.

Strong Wireless results with ~62K total net additions and record low postpaid churn as the Company deploys spectrum and network into new markets.

Also, acquired 600 MHz spectrum for a total price of C$492M, or C$0.78 per MHz-Pop, that will be used to improve existing LTE service and lay the foundation for 5G.

The company completed the sale of 80.6M Class B non-voting participating shares of Corus Entertainment for net proceeds of ~C$526M.

