Nicolet Bankshares to buy Choice Bancorp for ~$72.4M

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS +0.3% ) agrees to buy Choice Bancorp (OTCPK:CBKW), expanding its presence in the Oshkosh, WI, market, in a deal valued at ~$72.4M based on Nicolet's closing price Wednesday.

Choice shareholders to get 0.5 share of NCBS common stock per share of Choice stock; values CBKW shares at ~$30.57 based on Nicolet's closing price of $61.13 Wednesday, representing a 44% premium to CBKW's price of $21.25 Wednesday.

Based on the financial results as of March 31, 2019, the combined company will have pro forma total assets of $3.5B, deposits of $2.8B and loans of $2.5B.

Sees deal closing in Q4 2019.