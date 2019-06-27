OpGen up 5% on positive Acuitas Gene Panel data

Nano cap OpGen (OPGN +4.9% ) is up on below-average volume in response to its announcement of results from a study of 531 urine samples tested with its research-use-only Acuitas AMR Gene Panel designed to detect five pathogens and 47 antibiotic-resistant genes common to urinary tract infections. The data were presented at ASM Microbe.

The results showed 96% agreement with mass spectrometry with E. coli and 97% agreement with K. pneumoniae. In terms of antibiotic susceptibility, the agreements were 93% and 92%, respectively, for Acuitas Lighthouse Software predictions compared to each testing site's current method.

The total agreement by antibiotic class for both pathogens averaged 97% for aminoglycosides, 92% for fluoroquinolones and 93% for cephalosporins.

The company is currently conducting clinical trials to support a marketing application for Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test and the Acuitas Lighthouse Software for antibiotic resistance prediction direct from clinical samples and the management of antimicrobial resistance data in healthcare institutions.

In May, it filed a 510(k) application with the FDA for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test for the detection of antimicrobial resistance genes in bacterial isolates.