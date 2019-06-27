Exxon seeks to bring carbon capture technology on industrial scale

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3% ) unveils a joint development agreement to advance "breakthrough technology" capturing carbon dioxide emissions with Global Thermostat, a startup co-founded by former XOM scientist Peter Eisenberger; financial details are not provided.

Global Thermostat's technology has focused on removing CO2 from the sky long after it was emitted, which many experts say is increasingly essential to adequately address climate change; XOM R&D executive Vijay Swarup says the tech also may be used to capture CO2 from the smokestacks of a power plant or industrial facility.

XOM is not buying a stake in Global Thermostat, like the venture arms of Occidental and Chevron have with Carbon Engineering, another company pursuing similar technology; XOM instead will work alongside Global Thermostat on research, with an eye toward possibly building a plant.