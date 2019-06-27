Golden Minerals announces sale of Velardeña and other properties

Golden Minerals (AUMN -1.8% ) agrees to sell certain of its Mexican properties to Compañía Minera Autlán S.A.B. de C.V. for $22M.

Under the agreement, Autlán has the option to purchase the Canadian holding company ECU Silver Mining, Inc. which owns three of the Company’s Mexican subsidiaries which together hold the Velardeña properties, including the Velardeña and Chicago mines (currently on care and maintenance), the two processing plants, mining equipment and other adjacent exploration properties.

The transfer would also include the lease agreement (oxide plant to Minera Hecla, S.A. de C.V. through 2020); and the sale of the Rodeo and the Santa Maria project concessions.

The agreement provides for a period of up to 75 days for Autlán to conduct due diligence. Autlán paid a deposit of $1.5M to Golden Minerals, which will be applied to the purchase price upon closing.

The parties anticipate the closing to be in the third quarter 2019.