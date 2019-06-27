New Gold’s Blackwater project awarded key B.C. permit

British Columbia regulators issue an environmental assessment certificate for New Gold's (NGD +0.2% ) Blackwater gold project.

"The ministers are confident that Blackwater will be built, operated and closed in a way that ensures that no significant adverse effects are likely to occur," say the ministries of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, while including 43 conditions that must be met by the company.

NGD expects to extract 60K mt/day of ore, with a net annual production of 22M mt/year during the mine's 17-year operational life.