Howard Hughes trading halted after record surge (update)

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC +29.7% ) trading was halted at about 10:41 AM ET after the stock logged in its biggest gain ever, spurred by a report that the real estate company hired bankers to explore options.

About 2.56M shares have changed hands, more than 16 times its three-month average trading volume of 153,143.

Update: Howard Hughes confirms that it's board is conducting a broad review of potential alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Options being considered include a sale, joint venture, or spinoff of part of the company; a recapitalization; changes in the corporate structure; or a sale of the company.

"The board and management are determined to close the significant gap between our share price and the company's underlying net asset value," said CEO David R. Weinreb in the statement.

