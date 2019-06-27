Pareteum bounces 9% in pushback against short attacks

Pareteum (TEUM +9% ) is bouncing back today after a wave of selling spurred by a pair of short-seller reports this month.

Since June 6, just before Aurelius Value posted its report calling the stock "completely uninvestible," Pareteum shares are down 35.8% . They took a new hit yesterday after Viceroy Research alleged the company appeared to breach U.S. sanctions against Iran.

In response today, Pareteum says it "categorically denies" all allegations in the short reports.

"While Pareteum does not publicly comment on business relationships with its customers, it is committed to compliance with all applicable laws, including U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran," it says. Certain activities in Iran "have been or are authorized" under applicable licenses, and "there are longstanding U.S. policies supporting communications and Internet freedom in Iran."

Meanwhile, Northland reiterated its Outperform rating in a note focused on its meetings with senior managers, customers and partners at International Telecom Week. It has a price target of $8.50, now implying 290% upside.

And Lake Street Capital Markets reiterated its Buy with a price target of $6.50: "While bears have their own thoughts on Pareteum's prospects, they do not tell the whole story," it says, calling the current price an "unexpected bargain for growth stock investors."