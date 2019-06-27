Hennes & Mauritz soars 14.3% post Q2 results

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY +14.3% ) reports Q2 revenues of SEK57.5B (+10.6% Y/Y) and net sales increased by 6% Y/Y, in local currencies.

Online sales in Q2 increased by 27% in SEK and in local currencies the increase was 20%.

New Business increased sales in Q2 by 21% in SEK and by 18% in local currencies.

Gross margin declined 70 bps to 55.4% and operating margin also declined 130 bps to 10.3%.

Net debt in relation to EBITDA amounted to 0.5.

Currency adjusted the stock-in-trade increased by 4% and in SEK the book value of stock-in-trade increased by 11% to SEK40.4M which 32.4% of total assets.

As customer satisfaction and sales increase, the group has intensified its transformation work even further, which had a dampening effect on earnings development.

In the H1, excluding franchise, the group opened 83 stores and closed 74 stores, i.e. a net increase of 9 new stores, which had 4,979 stores as of 31 May2019, of which 257 were operated by franchise partners.

Previously: Hennes & Mauritz reports Q2 results (Jun. 27 2019)