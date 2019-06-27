Boeing seeking settlement with Lion Air crash families - WSJ

Boeing (BA -2.4% ) is negotiating a proposed settlement with the families of some victims of last year's crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX jetliner, WSJ reports, citing court filings at a hearing today in Chicago.

Boeing has provided plaintiffs' counsel with discovery documents, with any proposed settlement due to be reviewed in court at hearings scheduled to start on July 17, according to the report, which adds the parties are aiming to reach an agreement by late August.

The company faces more than 50 lawsuits related to the Lion Air crash, with more are set to be filed.