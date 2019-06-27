Casino stocks steady despite weak Nevada numbers

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 5.96% in May to $982M.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 11.1% during the month to $517M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was up 2.8% to $55M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 12.6% to $70M.
Total slots win across the state was 1.46% higher to $680M off a win percentage of 6.9%.
Games and tables win fell 19.2% to $302M off a win percentage of 12.1%. Baccarat gaming dropped 55% to $55M during the month (Chinese tourism drying up?)
Nevada-related casino stocks are holding up pretty well following the weak print, including Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.1%), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.4%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +0.4%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.1%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.6%), Full House Resorts (FLL +14.3%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR -0.8%).
Related ETF: BJK
