Stocks' climb loses steam amid tariff threat

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 pare gains as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. may go ahead with another round of China tariffs.
The Nasdaq, though up 0.4%, had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P's earlier gain of 0.5% shrinks to a 0.3% rise.
The Dow, which had fallen as much as 0.3%, weighed by Boeing (-2.3%), edges down 0.1%.
Of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, only energy (-0.3%) and industrials (-0.1%) are in the red. Leading the gains are real estate (+0.6%), financials (+0.6%), and health care (+0.5%)
Crude oil slips 0.1% to $59.31 per barrel.
The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.021%.
Dollar Index is little changed at 96.21.
