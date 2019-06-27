Top News | U.S. Economy

Stocks' climb loses steam amid tariff threat

|By:, SA News Editor

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 pare gains as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. may go ahead with another round of China tariffs.

The Nasdaq, though up 0.4%, had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P's earlier gain of 0.5% shrinks to a 0.3% rise.

The Dow, which had fallen as much as 0.3%, weighed by Boeing (-2.3%), edges down 0.1%.

Of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, only energy (-0.3%) and industrials (-0.1%) are in the red. Leading the gains are real estate (+0.6%), financials (+0.6%), and health care (+0.5%)

Crude oil slips 0.1% to $59.31 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.021%.

Dollar Index is little changed at 96.21.

