Kalytera to acquire CBD extraction business

Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCQB:KALTF +5.7% ) has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a majority interest in Oregon 01, LLC (doing business as “Clean Bi Design”), which will operate a hemp-based cannabidiol extraction facility in Amity, Oregon.

Kalytera has agreed to invest $3.5M for the acquisition of a 51% interest in the business.

The Clean Bi Design extraction business will be capable of producing 600 kilograms of CBD isolate per shift, per month. The facility is scheduled to commence operations by Q4 2019.

The transaction is expected to close on or about October 1, 2019.