Yandex expands ride-hailing into Romania, Ghana

Yandex.Taxi (YNDX +1.9% ) has moved into Romania and Ghana as its ride-hailing service continues expansion.

It's headed into Romania via its Yango brand, which operates in 16 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Rides there ordered through the app start at a discounted price of 5 Romanian leu (about $1.20), which includes 3 km and seven minutes. A ride from Otopeni Airport to the center of Bucharest would cost about 35 leu ($8.42).

Yango's also started operations in Ghana, which becomes the second African country with the service after the Ivory Coast.