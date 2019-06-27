Alberta oil output curtailment eased by 25K bbl/day

Alberta's provincial government slightly eases crude oil production curtailments for August, setting a new limit of 3.74M bbl/day compared with 3.71M bbl/day in July.

Alberta is easing the oil production limit "due to the private sector growing its crude-by-rail capacity, declining inventory levels and improved efficiencies in export pipelines," the government says.

Curtailments have eased gradually since they were first introduced and are intended to last only until year-end 2019, although Alberta Premier Kenney said earlier this month that they may have to be extended into 2020.

Relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF