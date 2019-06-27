Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (-6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, stz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.