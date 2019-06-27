JinkoSolar Holding Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $976.85M (+34.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jks has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.