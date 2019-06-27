Google Maps gets new public transit features

In a new update, Google (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) Maps can now predict how full a public transportation vehicle will likely be so riders can decide whether to wait for another bus or train.

The "crowdedness predictions" will roll out to around 200 cities globally on both Android and iOS. The data appears based on crowdsourced information from Maps users.

Maps also launches live traffic delay information for buses in markets where Google doesn't already offer the data through a partnership with local transportation agencies.