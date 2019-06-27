Talos Energy's Zama appraisal well results top expectations

Talos Energy (TALO +3.3% ) says it completed the appraisal at its third and final appraisal well at the Zama oil discovery offshore Mexico, aimed at better defining the resource potential of the discovery made in 2017.

Talos says preliminary well data matches or exceeds expectations, placing its gross recoverable resource estimate in the upper half of the pre-appraisal guidance range of 400M-800M boe.

The consortium - which includes Wintershall's Sierra Oil & Gas and Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) - is advancing both its front-end engineering and design work streams with the aim of making a final investment decision on the project in 2020, pending required government approvals.