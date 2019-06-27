Under Armour eyes blood pressure monitoring shoes

Under Armour (UAA, UA) filed a patent application for shoes that monitor blood pressure and potentially adjusts soles to improve blood flow for athletes with poor circulation.
Patent language: "A shoe for use by a user and for use with a communication device operable to transmit a blood pressure signal based on a detected blood pressure of the user, said shoe comprising: a sole having a top surface for supporting the foot of the user when being worn by the user; a force actuating mechanism operable to provide a force normal to said top surface of said sole, said force actuating mechanism being disposed at said sole so as to provide the force to a plantar venous plexus of the foot; a receiver operable to receive the blood pressure signal, and a controller operable to generate a control signal to control said force actuating mechanism, wherein said controller is further operable to modify the control signal based on the received blood pressure signal."
