State Street settles with SEC for overcharging for client expenses

State Street (STT +1% ) agrees to pay more than $88M to settle charges for overcharging mutual funds and other registered investment company clients for expenses related to the company's custody of client assets, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The overcharges included a secret markup that State Street added on to the cost of sending secured financial messages through the SWIFT network.

According to the SEC’s order, from 1998 to 2015, State Street collected $170M from the overcharges, with $110M coming from the hidden SWIFT markup charged to thousands of its registered investment company clients.

State Street has been and will continue reimbursing affected clients for these overcharges, with interest.